Anil Kumble’s warm gesture for fan wins hearts

For all his aggressiveness on the field, former Indian captain Anil Kumble has always come across as a cordial person off it. He is quite active on social media and has won hearts with a recent gesture.

Kumble was on a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai when a fan tweeted to him saying she was on the same flight and that she wanted to walk up to him and thank him for all the memories.

The legendary @anilkumble1074 in my BLR-MUM flight. Glanced at him once and was reminded of that game in West Indies where he bowled with a bandaged jaw. Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I'm such a sucker for cricket memories. 😭 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

I want to go up to @anilkumble1074 and say a 'Thank You' for all the joy, all the victories, all the memories. But, I am getting cold feet. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

Acknowledging the same, Kumble, to the fan’s disbelief, replied saying, “Please feel free to come over and say hi after takeoff @Mittermaniac”.

Please feel free to come over and say hi after take off @Mittermaniac https://t.co/z2xdKF2wij — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 9, 2018

The fan, Sohini, then posted the image of the autographed boarding pass with the message: “Will have to get a boarding pass framed now. Thank you, @anilkumble1074. Someday I want to learn humility from you”.

Will have to get a boarding pass framed now. Thank you, @anilkumble1074. Someday I want to learn humility from you. pic.twitter.com/YbcJP1s8hi — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test matches with 619 wickets at an average of 29.65. He is also the third most successful bowler in the world and is behind Australian legend Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

He also led India in 14 matches and won 3 matches with a winning percentage of 21.42. He also served as the head coach of the Indian team for a year.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 15:03 IST