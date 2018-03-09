Another Afridi rises in Pakistan cricket, lights up PSL with figures of 3.4-1-4-5

The surname Afridi is synonymous with Pakistan cricket. For years, the mercurial Shahid Afridi was symbolic of the way the team performed – exciting yet inconsistent.

READ | Mohammed Shami charged with violence, attempt to murder, poisoning in wife’s police FIR

Now a teenager with the famous surname is showing signs of taking Pakistan cricket by storm. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who recently featured in Pakistan’s U-19 World Cup team, took five wickets for four runs in a Pakistan Super League match to impress all.

Afridi achieved the feat while playing for Lahore Qalandars against Multan Sultans on Friday. Bowling first Lahore shot Multan out for 114, courtesy Afridi’s magical figures of 3.4-1-4-5. Lahore chased down the target in 18.4 overs, with Afridi being named Man of the Match.

READ | ‘Dropped catch syndrome’ continues to plague India in Nidahas Trophy T20

“A new star is born .. 17 year old Shaheen Afridi is youngest to 5 wickets in HBLPSL.. a triple wicket maiden over and 18 dots out of 22 bowled .. you kidding me..,” Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, wrote on social media.

Shaheen Afridi is just 17 years old and stands at six feet six inches. Afridi has the ability to swing the ball both ways, deliver yorkers and has a gifted raw pace that only adds as an icing on the other two qualities.

READ | ICC U-19 cricket World Cup 2018: Top 5 international players to watch out for

Shaheen has had a sensational first-class debut and picked up eight wickets while giving away just 39 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. His returns are still the best figures by a Pakistani on one’s first-class debut. He idolizes the legendary Wasim Akram.