Anrich Nortje returns, Temba Bavuma dropped as South Africa name Aiden Markram-led squad for T20 World Cup

After New Zealand announced their team on Monday, South Africa became the second team to reveal their 15-member squad for the impending T20 World Cup tournament, slated to begin from June 1 onwards in the USA and West Indies. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas for the first time ever in an ICC event after being named the T20I captain. South Africa's Anrich Nortje has been picked for T20 World Cup 2024(REUTERS)

The most notable inclusion for South Africa has been Anrich Nortje, who is all set to make a return to international cricket after nine months. The right-arm fast bowler, who is currently participating in the ongoing 2024 season of the IPL, has been sidelined from international action since September 2023 due to a back injury. The tournament will also see the return of Quinton de Kock, who announced his retirement from ODIs following the 2023 Cricket World Cup, having already bid farewell to Test cricket in 2022. Both the cricketers were recently excluded from Cricket South Africa's central contract list.

Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman, who were standout performers from this year's SA20 league, have been picked for the World Cup tournament, with the pair set to earn their maiden international cap. Rickelton was the top run-getter in the SA20 league and the second-highest scorer in the recently completed CSA T20 Challenge. He will likely partner De Kock top of the order. Baartman, on the other hand, was the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps in just eight matches. He is currently part of IPL 2024 franchise Delhi Capitals, but is yet to make his appearance in the tournament.

South Africa have picked an incredible batting lineup which comprises Markram, De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and the promising Tristan Stubbs, while their bowling core has Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee in the pace department and Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi as frontline spinners.

Among the notable exclusions are former captain Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell. The selectors have also overlooked Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Breetzke, among the leading run-getters in CSA T20 Challenge.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.