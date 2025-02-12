'Are you serious?': Gavaskar loses cool on air, fumes at Tom Banton for 'school cricket' error over DRS review vs India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lost his cool while in commentary during the third and final ODI game of the series between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after visiting batter Tom Banton took a review on caught behind appeal. Banton was dismissed for 38 off 41. Tom Banton was dismissed for 38 in 3rd ODI against India

It happened on the final ball of the 18th over of England's chase to 357 when Kuldeep Yadav dished out a googly but bowled it slower through the air, on a length and on the middle. Banton leaned forward to counter, but the ball took the outside edge. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul fumbled on his first attempt, but took it on his second to complete the dismissal.

However, Banton seemed unsure over his dismissal even as the umpire sided with India's appeal. He walked towards non-striker Joe Root, before opting for a review. In the replay, UltraEdge detected a small spike when the ball went past the bat as England not only lost a batter, but also a review.

Gavaskar was left fuming in the commentary box after Banton opted for a review, calling it “school cricket” error, as he reckoned a batter always knows if the ball hit the edge of the bat.

“Are you serious? Taking a review when you nick the ball, I mean, how can a batter not know that he has nicked the ball and particularly the batter not hit the bat or the ground? This is international cricket. This is not school cricket. You might sometimes not know, but this is international cricket. It makes less sense because he went over to the non-striker to consult,” he said.

India set 357-run target

Shubman Gill, once again, put on an inspiring batting show at his favourite venue as he smashed his seventh career ton in the format, en route to a knock of 112 runs. His knock was accompanied by half-centuries from Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) as India batters cashed in on ideal conditions in their last outing before the Champions Trophy to set a 357-run target for England.