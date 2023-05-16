Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2023 tie; bizarre incident sparks hilarious meme fest

Arjun Tendulkar's return to the Mumbai Indians playing XI is set to be delayed further after the 23-year-old got bit by a dog ahead of MI's IPL 2023 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. While the whereabout of Arjun's little adventure are yet to be known, Tendulkar Jr. who last played for MI against Gujarat Titans on April 25, is sit to miss out on tonight's tie after he confessed to the bizarre incident in a video shared by LSG on their Twitter handle. Arjun Tendulkar is set to sit out tonight's LSG vs MI IPL 2023 fixture. (Screengrab)

Arjun has played 4 matches for MI in IPL 2023 and picked three wickets with a best of 1/9 against the Titans. After playing 4 games though, he was left out of MI's Playing XI and has been benched since with Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya in the team. However, Tilak Varma nursing an injury, chances of Arjun's return to the XI looked bright before this unforeseen incident took place.

Watch the video here:

However, it did enough to trigger some hilarious collection of memes and gifs on Twitter. Here are a few:

Arjun made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and fared decently with 1/17 after bowling two overs. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun picked his maiden IPL wickets dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and defending 21 runs off the last over. The wickets shot him to limelight with everyone – Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar Brett Lee and many more – taking note of him. In the next contest against Punjab Kings though, Arjun was clubbed for 48 runs – conceding 31 in an over. It forced many to do a 360 degree take and feel Arjun wasn't ready yet. Against the Titans, he got to bat for the first time in his young IPL career and smoked a nonchalant six before getting dropped.

MI have recovered well in the second half of the tournament and are currently placed third on the points-table with 14. Below them are LSG on 13 and a win for either team tonight promises to make the mid-card madness more intense.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON