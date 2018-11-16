Armaan Jaffer slams unbeaten triple century for Mumbai in CK Nayudu Trophy

Mumbai batsman Armaan Jaffer has stamped his class on the domestic circuit yet again, this time with an unbeaten triple century for his team against Saurashtra in the CK Nayudu Trophy. Jaffer scored an unbeaten 300 from 367 deliveries in the zonal tournament, held for U-23 cricketers.

Armaan, who is the nephew of former Indian Test opener and Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer, hit 26 boundaries and 10 sixes during his dominating knock at the Wankhede Stadium. Coming in to bat with his team in a tough spot at 12/2, Armaan displayed great maturity and showcased the full range of his shot making as he added 281 for the third wicket with opener Rudra Dhanday, who scored 166 off 216 balls.

Mumbai declared their innings as soon as Jaffer reached his triple century. The youngster has represented Mumbai in three Ranji Trophy matches so far and has been associated with the Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab in the past.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:57 IST