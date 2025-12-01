Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said during animated celebration after Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI century

Emotions were running high on Sunday when Virat Kohli shut his critics up for good, bringing up his 52nd ODI century. The first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi saw Kohli putting on a masterclass, eventually scoring 135 runs off 120 balls with the help of 11 fours and 7 sixes, setting the base for the hosts to post 349 runs on the board. What made the feat all the memorable was that Kohli shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket with his long-time partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma pumped up after Virat Kohli's century. (Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

The two stalwarts of the game rolled back time, putting on a vintage masterclass, hitting bowlers for fun. Rohit might have missed out on a century, but Kohli ensured that he got to the three-figure mark and got the job done for his team.

After Kohli hit a boundary off the bowling of Marco Jansen to get to his 83rd international century, there was an outpouring of emotion from everyone, including Rohit. The former India captain, who was in the dressing room, sitting alongside Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, hurled out a few expletives upon seeing Virat's feat. Rohit was quite pumped up as Virat jumped in delight in the middle and let out a loud roar.

For a day now, the internet has been trying to decode what Rohit exactly said, and Arshdeep has finally shed some light on the same. The Indian pacer had a funny take on the entire matter, as he shied away from stating what was exactly said. However, he did give an iconic spin to the same by referring to the famous Indian meme, “Mujhe Nadia pasand hai.”

“I have been getting several messages on what Rohit bhai said after Virat bhai’s century. So, I am telling what he said. He said, ‘Neeli pari, laal pari, kamre mey band, mujhe Nadia pasand," said Arshdeep Singh in a video shared on Snapchat. The same clip was then reposted by the Punjab Kings on Instagram.

Focus on Rohit and Virat's future

Ever since Rohit and Virat retired from Test cricket earlier this year, there has been a significant focus on their international future and whether the duo can participate in the 2027 World Cup. Several reports are circulating, stating that the two can be asked to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep up with the grind.

Another report claimed that BCCI officials are set to meet with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to decide the future of the two legends. It is also being reported that the dressing room atmosphere hasn't been ideal, and there hasn't been much conversation between Rohit, Virat, and Gambhir.

Speaking of the first ODI between India and South Africa, the former registered a 17-run win after bundling out South Africa for 332, owing to four wickets by Kuldeep Yadav.