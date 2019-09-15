Ashes 2019: 113-year-old unwanted record broken at The Oval

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:12 IST

The opening partnerships have been a major concern for both England and Australia in the ongoing Ashes series and it was not much different on Sunday as Marcus Harris was dismissed with just 18 runs on the board for the visitors.Because on the ongoing struggle for opening batsmen from both the team, the world record for lowest average opening partnership in a Test series of five or more matches has been broken after 113 years. The average first wicket partnership in the Ashes 2019 after Australia’s innings in now 12.55. The previous record was set in 1906 when the average was 14.16 in the five-Test series between South Africa and England.

READ: ‘Greatest load of rubbish’: Ian Chappell slams Wade, Paine for sledging

Stuart Broad started the England attack, with David Warner and Harris opening for Australia. Warner, who has been dismissed six times in the last nine innings by Broad, struggled for the majority of his stay against his tormentor and Archer. But it was Harris who was dismissed by Broad first, off the last ball of the fifth over with the opener losing his off stump that went cartwheeling after the ball missed his outside edge and struck them.

England were bowled out for 329 on the fourth day of the fifth Test on Sunday, setting Australia 399 to win an Ashes series away from home for the first time since 2001.

Joe Root’s side resumed on 313-8 at the Oval but quickly lost Jofra Archer, caught behind by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine off the bowling of paceman Pat Cummins.

READ: 7 sixes in 7 balls video: Afghanistan’s Nabi, Zadran shatter records

Archer chased a ball down the leg-side and it was initially given not out but the umpire overturned the decision after Paine’s appeal.

Last man Stuart Broad entertained the crowd with a couple of lusty blows into the stands off Cummins.

But the innings ended in tame fashion when Jack Leach mistimed a sweep and was caught by Josh Hazlewood off the bowling of off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 20:10 IST