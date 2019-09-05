Ashes 2019: Steve Smith surpasses Garry Sobers in elite list, eyes Don Bradman’s record

cricket

Steve Smith is no stranger to breaking records in Test cricket and the Australia batsman added another accolade to his already illustrious career when he slammed his 26th century on Day 2 of the fourth match of the Ashes 2019 series against England in Manchester on Thursday. This was his 11th Test ton against their traditional rivals and thanks to this brilliant innings, he surpassed West Indies legend Garry Sobbers to clinch the second spot in the list of batsman with the most number of centuries against England. The list is topped by compatriot Sir Don Bradman.

Smith took just 45 innings to score 11 centuries while Bradman scored 19 tons in 63 innings.

Smith had missed England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley after being ruled out with a concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the drawn second match at Lord’s.

The 30-year-old Smith, back on top of the ICC’s Test batting rankings, resumed Thursday on his overnight score of 60 not but was dropped on 65 when Archer failed to hold a caught and bowled chance.

Having already extended his Ashes record of eight successive fifties, he hoisted his 26th Test century in 160 balls, including 11 fours, with a whipped two through square leg off Craig Overton.

This was former Australia captain Smith’s third century of an Ashes where his lowest scores is the 92 he made after being felled by Archer at Lord’s.

Smith scored 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston -- his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

The five-match contest is currently level at 1-1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England for 18 years.

