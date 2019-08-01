Ashes 2019: Umpiring howlers dominate Day 1; 7 wrong decisions, 5 overturned by DRS in first innings

cricket

Ever since the World Cup, the debate regarding the umpiring decisions has been raging on. The standard of umpiring in the international cricket has become a hot topic among the fans and the World Cup final continued to add to that debate. One of the most experienced umpires in the world, Kumar Dharmasena recently admitted that his decision to award England six runs in the World Cup final against New Zealand was an error. It was a crucial decision as England went on to win the tournament on the basis of more boundaries when the match ended in a tie.

The umpiring howlers haven’t stopped over there as it has continued in the longest format of the game. The first Test in the Ashes series between England and Australia is currently going on at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. However, the first innings itself was full of wrong umpiring decisions as England and Australia relied heavily on the Decision Review System (DRS).

There were a total of 7 wrong umpiring decisions with 5 being overturned by DRS. However, there were some unlucky ones as David Warner and James Pattinson were given out and they opted not to take the DRS despite being not out.

Warner could have been dismissed in the second over itself when the umpire failed to spot a bottom edge on the bowling of Stuart Broad. But Australia were lucky as England opted not to take the DRS. Warner departed soon as this time Australia failed to take advantage of the DRS. The ball was missing the stumps but the umpire deemed it to be a clear dismissal.

Then likes of Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Pattinson and Peter Siddle were affected as the umpiring decisions continued to be wrong. Khawaja was given not out by the umpires but England took the review and it showed that the batsman had edged the delivery.

Matthew Wade making his comeback into the side was on the wrong end of the DRS. Despite being struck plumb in front of the stumps, the umpire did not deem it to be out. But England took the review and Wade was soon walking back to the pavillion.

It was Smith’s turn to be affected the poor umpiring decisions. Umpire signalled out on Broad’s delivery but Smith was quick to take the review and HawkEye showed that it was missing the stumps.

The umpiring howlers continued as Peter Siddle was also given out but he quickly took the review and it showed that there was a big inside edge onto the pads.

The on-field umpires for the first Ashes Test are Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar. Australia legend Shane Warne and former England skipper Nasser Hussain were also critical of the on-field umpires as they tweeted their frustrations.

Update ! England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Aust. And the batting has lacked any intent as the Australians have looked nervous, all this equals 119/7 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Hussain added that ,‘The umpires have had a shocking day. We all know it’s a difficult job but it’s been really poor.’

