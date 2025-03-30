Ashish Nehra goes ballistic, screams his lungs out at GT batter amid team's late collapse in IPL 2025 game vs MI

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, on Saturday, lost his cool during the intense IPL 2025 game against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident happened after his side lost five wickets in the last 13 balls as Gujarat were restricted to 196 for eight. The Shubman Gill-led side, however, won the game by 36 runs. Ashish Nehra had lost his cool during GT vs MI game

A fiery start from the top order, led by opener Sai Sudharsan, who smashed a 41-ball 63, saw Gujarat destined to notch up a 200-plus total. Gujarat were at 170 for three in 17 overs. But an impressive death-over bowling from Mumbai Indians saw the home team lose five wickets in the last 13 deliveries.

Three of Gujarat's wickets fell in the space of three balls as they went from 179 for four in 17.5 overs to 179 for six in 18.2 with the dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford. The dismissal of the latter by Deepak Chahar saw Nehra fuming at the dugout. This was also Gujarat's second batting collapse in IPL 2025 so far, having incurred a similar against Punjab Kings during their chase of 244, where they went down from 169 for two in the 14th over to 232 for five in 20 overs.

Gujarat win by 36 runs

After a second successive fifty in the league from Sudharshan, who had scored 74 against Punjab, the fast bowlers led Gujarat to their first win in the IPL 2025. Mohammad Siraj struck twice inside the batting powerplay when he bowled openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton but it was Prasidh Krishna who clinched the win when he stopped Mumbai's revival by bagging Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Tilak Varma (39).

Gujarat earned its first points after losing a high-scoring opening game against Punjab by 11 runs. Mumbai suffered a second straight loss after falling to Chennai Kings by four wickets last Sunday.