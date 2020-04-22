e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ashton Agar picks all-time World XI - Two India legends included

Ashton Agar picks all-time World XI - Two India legends included

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the two Indian cricket team stars who featured in the list along with one cricketer each from neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:34 IST
Australia spinner Ashton Agar in action.
Australia spinner Ashton Agar in action.(REUTERS)
         

Australian cricket team spinner Ashton Agar picked his all-time World XI on the YouTube channel of Lord’s Cricket Ground and it included two Indian legends. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the two Indian cricket team stars who featured in the list along with one cricketer each from neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan. When it came to the openers, he picked current Australia head coach Justin Langer and India opener Virender Sehwag whom he considers ‘one of the most entertaining players ever to play the game’. The captaincy was handed to former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting who was also given the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

“He is my favorite cricketer of all-time. He looked to hit the ball from ball one and probably the most entertaining player to play the game,” Agar said.

“I’ll have Ricky Ponting at number three and he will be the captain as well. He was always the captain of the great Australian team, so I got to watch as a kid, and he’s probably Australia’s greatest ever batsman.”

The middle order comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards and Adam Gilchrist will be keeping wickets in the team.In the bowling department, Rangana Herath and Shane Warne are the two spinners while Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee will take control of the pace department.

“Supreme control, someone who didn’t get to play as much Test cricket as he should have because of Muttiah Muralitharan. Herath’s longevity is amazing, and he is just mastered his craft, and I respect him. Being a left-arm spinner I try to take things out of his bowling. Great accuracy, changes of pace, and angles and all. He is a pleasure to watch,” Agar said.

Ashton Agar XI: Virender Sehwag, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar, Rangana Herath

