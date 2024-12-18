Ashwin didn't speak to selectors, wasn't willing to tour Australia if conditions not met; Gambhir's call proved decisive

Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to retire from international cricket seems like a bolt out of the blue, but anyone who's followed his career closely in the last couple of years would know that the writing was on the wall. At 38, Ashwin was still India's No. 1 spinner in Tests, but the management's lack of faith in Ashwin's overseas performances, coupled with a few more factors, eventually helped Ashwin make up his mind. It was time to go. Rohit Sharma revealed in the press conference that he was aware of Ashwin's decision from the time the captain landed in Perth, and the fact that he had to convince the 38-year-old to play the Adelaide Test proves the veteran bowler was pretty much done. A series of events led to Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket(Getty)

Usually, such decisions are conveyed to the top brass in advance. But with Ashwin, this wasn't the case. Ashwin has been one of the strongest pillars of India's success, and anyone who helped take the team to such incredible heights is expected to give the authorities some clue. Ashwin, however, did not disclose his cards to anyone barring the skipper. Even Virat Kohli, the captain Ashwin achieved most of his success under, going by his tribute, wasn't in the loop.

Even the BCCI selection panel was not informed beforehand, reiterating the belief that Ashwin alone decided to retire. Multiple reports emerged when India lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home, but one that made the most news was that this could be the last time Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin, and Jadeja play a Test together at home. And now that one of them is no longer going to play for India again, a board insider has insisted that the BCCI had no role in Ashwin's retirement call.

"There was no nudge from the selection committee. Ashwin is a legend in Indian cricket, and he has the right to take his own call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When Gambhir picked Washington ahead of Ashwin, it was only a matter of time

The report also claims some very interesting details about how the New Zealand series impacted Ashwin's decision-making. After delivering a lacklustre show against the Kiwis, where he picked nine wickets from three Tests – Ashwin felt the time was now. It was a disappointing series by the standard he had set, and with Washington Sundar picking 12, he did the math in his head.

What a career it's been for Ravichandran Ashwin(HT)

In fact, he wasn't even willing to tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin had made it clear to the team management that if he weren't going to play and only be restricted to the sidelines, he wouldn't even bother to take the flight Down Under. Later, it didn't help that India gave three different spinners opportunities in three Tests. They began with Washington, replaced by Ashwin in Adelaide, only for Ravindra Jadeja to take his place in Brisbane in the third Test that ended in a draw.

"He had made it clear to the team management that if he was not guaranteed a place in the playing eleven during the Australia series, he would not even travel Down Under," the report stated.

Secondly, according to the PTI report, when Ashwin learned that it would be Sundar ahead of him in the Playing XI – a decision taken by head coach Gautam Gambhir – in the first Test at Perth, he got a clear picture of what lay in store. The belief within the management was that even if India were to operate with two spinners in Sydney, it was going to be Sundar and Jadeja. All this collectively further solidified Ashwin's decision-making.

"Rohit wasn't present in Perth when the playing eleven was finalised and it could be safely concluded that it was coach Gautam Gambhir, who had a say on who will be India's No. 1 off-spinner going forward and the name wasn't Ashwin," mentioned the PTI report.

And to a certain extent, rightfully so. With the Indian team moving ahead, a transition is due. With the next World Test Championship cycle beginning with India's tour of England in July next year, Ashwin would have been 40 by the third WTC final in 2027. And being the long-standing servant that he has been of Indian cricket, Ashwin, as always, did what was right for the team and its future.