Asia Cup 2018 full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among the limited overs specialists who left for Dubai on Thursday to take part in the Asia Cup. To be played in the 50-over format by six teams, the Asia Cup starts from Saturday. Apart from India, other Asian nations – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong will participate in the tournament which is slated to commence from Saturday, September 15.

Virat Kohli has been rested from the Indian squad and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence.

Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2018:

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule. All matches will begin at 17:00 hrs IST.

Group Stage

15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September: India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

19 September: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

When is Asia Cup 2018 starting?

Asia Cup 2018 will start on September 15, 2018

Where will Asia Cup 2018 be held?

Asia Cup 2018 will be held in the United Arab Emirates

What time does Asia Cup matches begin?

The matches will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 20:19 IST