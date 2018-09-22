Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan creates unique record, joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid in elite list

It has been a good run for the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup. After a jittery start against Hong Kong, Rohit Sharma and team have looked confident and have ticked all the boxes in the next two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The bowlers have been brilliant and the batsmen are getting the job done. However, it is the fielding which has been consistent and the fielders have been ensuring that the efforts of the bowlers are rewarded. Shikhar Dhawan, who did not have an entirely memorable tour of England, either as a batsman or as a fielder, has looked a different player in this tournament. He is peeling off runs for fun with the bat and in the match against Bangladesh, he was a safe fielder too.

Dhawan claimed four catches in the match against Bangladesh to join Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid among others in an elite list of Indian fielders to script a unique record.

He completed the dismissals of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and finally Mustafizur to join a list of Indian fielders to have taken the most number of catches in an innings. The list is populated by names like Sunil Gavaskar (vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 1985), Mohammad Azharuddin (vs Pakistan, Toronto, 1997), Tendulkar (vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 1998), Dravid (vs West Indies, Toronto, 1999), Mohammed Kaif (vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg, 2003), VVS Laxman (vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2004).

After having restricted Bangladesh to 173, India cruised home with seven wickets to spare courtesy a sublime innings by captain Rohit Sharma.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 09:12 IST