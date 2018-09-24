Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead applause as Team India crush Pakistan

India recorded their second consecutive victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup on Sunday, when Rohit Sharma’s team thrashed Sarfraz Ahmed and company by 9 wickets in a Super Four encounter in Dubai.

India were clinical in their approach as they first restricted Pakistan to a below par total of 237/7 with Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets apiece.

The target was chased down with considerable ease as the duo of Rohit Sharma (111*) and Shikhar Dhawan (114) put on 210 for the first wicket.

The landslide victory led to applause from current and former cricketers on twitter. Leading the charge were captain Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards,” Kohli wrote on the social medal platform.

Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards 💪🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

Former India captain and the world’s leading run-getter in Tests and ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar, who had himself played several memorable knocks against the arch nemesis, was all praise for the opening duo of Rohit and Dhawan.

Congratulations on your 100s @ImRo45 and @SDhawan25. Such clean hitting! Always a joy to watch you both in full flow. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yxzFEGtDak — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2018

Former India opener Virender Sehwag congratulated the duo in his inimitable style.

Bharat !

Congratulations on a wonderful victory. Dhawan , Rohit were terrific and this is so wonderful to watch#INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 23, 2018

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently made his commentary debut, had this to say after the smotth victory.

Ton and dusted! Two massive tons that made this win look too easy! Hats off @ImRo45 and @SDhawan25 🇮🇳 💯💯 #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 23, 2018

While the silken stroke-maker turned commentator VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian bowlers along with heaping praise on the opening duo.

Congratulations India on another clinical performance .The bowlers were brilliant in restricting Pakistan to 237 and Shikhar and Rohit were just marvellous on the day. Top team effort #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 23, 2018

The victory ensured India qualified for the final of the Asia Cup.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:55 IST