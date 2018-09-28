Asia Cup Final: Pakistan superfan cheers for India in Dubai - Watch video

Pakistan may have failed to reach the Asia Cup 2018 final but their super fan Bashir Chacha (also known as Chacha Chicago) was present in Dubai during the summit clash on Friday.

The Pakistan fan was seen supporting the Indian cricket team during their clash against Bangladesh and a video showed that he had an Indian jersey and the tricolour along with him.

Bashir has been staying in the same hotel as Team India and earlier posted pictures with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He was also in the news for sponsoring Indian superfan Sudhir Gautam’s Dubai trip for the Asia Cup 2018 as the Indian fan did not have sufficient finances to travel for the tournament.

India qualified for the summit clash with a unbeaten record in the competition while Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in the final Super Four encounter to reach the final.

India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav wreaked havoc after opener Liton Das’s fine hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for a modest 222 on Friday.

Bangladesh were off to a great start thanks to a 120-run opening stand between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan. But, Kuldeep’s 3 for 45 and Kedar’s 2/41 in nine overs proved to be crucial for India.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 21:48 IST