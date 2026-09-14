Asia Cup triumph should be treated as a small joy and Harmanpreet Kaur's India should focus on tournaments that matter
The team and fans have every right to celebrate the triumph, but it should not mask the fact that the Indians have not done well in ICC T20I events.
Any tournament that you have won 8 out of 10 times says two things. One is that you are too strong, and the second is that the opposition teams are too weak. India’s women’s cricket team lifted yet another Asia Cup trophy after pasting Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
Every victory, small or big, should be enjoyed and celebrated, and the Indian cricket team deserves a lot of applause for avenging themselves on Sri Lanka, who had beaten them in the final two years ago in Dambulla. But, if truth be told, this triumph has no real value. India are the strongest team — by miles — in the region, and while they have been stunned here and there, they have been just too good for a very large part. These tournaments should be won, celebrated and forgotten quickly.
We shouldn't forget that the Indian team has not won the T20 World Cup yet. They should have won at least one by now. Earlier this year, they even failed to advance beyond the group stages. That was embarrassing. The kind of investment that the BCCI has put into women’s cricket in the last few years, the Indian team should at least play the semifinals. In the previous edition too, the same had happened. There have been 10 T20 World Cups to date and they have done well in some editions — like runners-up finish in 2020, semi-final appearances in 2009, 2010, 2018 and 2023 — but in view of their massive growth in the last 10 years or so, fans expect much more.
Deep Dive
Also Read: BCCI explains why India women’s team declined Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: ‘Solidarity’ with men’s team stance
It’s a bitter fact that in the tournaments that matter, the Indians have not done well. Yes, they won the 50-overs World Cup last year at home — make no mistake that was a huge, huge achievement — but we can’t stop at one. To be a truly global force, you have to win more and more ICC trophies.
The BCCI is doing its best to encourage them. They get as much board money as the male cricketers in the country. They have an IPL of their own now. Financially, they are so sorted that they can completely focus on their cricket, leaving all other worries behind. All things that can make a team a world-beater, they have at their disposal.
Aim higher!
This article is not an attempt to belittle India’s Asia Cup achievement; it rather aims at raising the bar for Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch. The India captain during the course of the event became the first cricketer across men’s and women’s to captain in 150 T20I games, but the truth of the matter is she has failed to guide India to a T20 World Cup trophy. She has captained India in five T20 World Cups since 2018, and the team under her did well in the first three with semifinal, final and semifinal appearances. But in the last two editions, the team did fare badly. Maybe she has run out of steam. With all due respect, maybe the time has come to move on from her. Even in the Asia Cup, there were batting collapses as well as fielding issues and if they were up against bigger teams, they would have been punished. Improvement in those areas should be a priority now. Maybe India now should look to Smriti Mandhana to lead in white-ball cricket at least. Remember not long ago, Virat Kohli was sidelined and Rohit Sharma was made captain to bring an end to India’s ICC trophy drought, and it proved to be a great call on the BCCI’s part.
Indian women must know that after their historic ODI World Cup triumph last year, fans’ expectations have skyrocketed — and rightly so. Fans will celebrate the Asia Cup win for sure, but it ain’t the same as winning an ICC trophy. Team India should develop a taste for ICC trophies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More