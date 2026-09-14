Asia Cup triumph should be treated as a small joy and Harmanpreet Kaur's India should focus on tournaments that matter

Any tournament that you have won 8 out of 10 times says two things. One is that you are too strong, and the second is that the opposition teams are too weak. India’s women’s cricket team lifted yet another Asia Cup trophy after pasting Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night. There is much more to achieve. (BCCI Women on X)

Every victory, small or big, should be enjoyed and celebrated, and the Indian cricket team deserves a lot of applause for avenging themselves on Sri Lanka, who had beaten them in the final two years ago in Dambulla. But, if truth be told, this triumph has no real value. India are the strongest team — by miles — in the region, and while they have been stunned here and there, they have been just too good for a very large part. These tournaments should be won, celebrated and forgotten quickly.

We shouldn't forget that the Indian team has not won the T20 World Cup yet. They should have won at least one by now. Earlier this year, they even failed to advance beyond the group stages. That was embarrassing. The kind of investment that the BCCI has put into women’s cricket in the last few years, the Indian team should at least play the semifinals. In the previous edition too, the same had happened. There have been 10 T20 World Cups to date and they have done well in some editions — like runners-up finish in 2020, semi-final appearances in 2009, 2010, 2018 and 2023 — but in view of their massive growth in the last 10 years or so, fans expect much more.