Atherton warns Ashes scars will linger for Ben Stokes’ England for years to come: ‘It’s the magnitude of errors’

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes the scars of the latest Ashes defeat could linger for years, arguing that Ben Stokes and his side squandered several golden opportunities. England were thoroughly outplayed in the opening three Tests, with rash batting repeatedly proving their undoing in Australian conditions. Ahead of the tour, several pundits believed this was England’s best chance in years to break their Ashes drought Down Under. Instead, Stokes and Brendon McCullum stumbled when it mattered most. Australia were without Josh Hazlewood for the entire series, Pat Cummins featured in only one Test, and Nathan Lyon missed multiple games, yet England failed to seize the advantage, continually folding in key moments under pressure. England's Ben Stokes walks past the trophy on the podium after losing the SCG Test. (REUTERS)

Reflecting on England’s Ashes collapse, Atherton pointed to repeated self-inflicted errors, arguing the failure to maximise a rare opportunity against a depleted Australia will linger long after the series.

"For me, it's the magnitude of the errors," Atherton said on Sky Sports. I don't think there is any worse thing for an athlete to feel than not giving yourself the best chance to succeed, whether that is through preparation or how you played. England have not given themselves the best chance to be at their best and that will haunt them in years to come. Pat Cummins has played one game, Josh Hazlewood none, Nathan Lyon one and a half, plus you have three of Australia's top five averaging in the mid-20s."

Looking at England’s evolution under Stokes and McCullum, Atherton suggested the early freedom suited a bruised, experienced side, but warned the current, younger group now needs grounding in harder, results-driven Test cricket.

"When Stokes and McCullum came in, it was post-Covid, and everyone was ready for the liberation they provided. It was a beaten-down team and that freedom was perfect for that because you had a lot of top-notch, high-class players. But the team is at a different stage now where you have young players who need to learn about playing hard, winning cricket," he added.

“Alastair Cook coming in as an assistant coach” Continuing his assessment, Atherton suggested England’s evolving squad may require a shift in approach, even floating the idea of someone like Alastair Cook coming in to help drive standards and guide younger players.

"With the team at a different phase, it might need a different approach from the coaching staff. I gave the example of Sir Alastair Cook coming in as an assistant or whatever to drive up standards," he added.