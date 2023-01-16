Home / Cricket / 'Aur isko Kohli banna hai...': Twitter in shock after Babar Azam's private videos, intimate chats allegedly leak online

cricket
Published on Jan 16, 2023 06:06 PM IST

If there weren't enough problems already for Babar Azam surrounding his captaincy and his team's recent performances, the Pakistan captain has embroiled in fresh controversy as his private videos and intimate chats involving a girl have allegedly surfaced online.

Babar Azam finds himself in fresh controversy(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

As per various tweets and reports, Babar was 'sexting' with the girlfriend of another Pakistan cricketer.

Barring the videos and chats, certain voice recordings of Babar also got leaked, and while most Twitter users feel the clips, chats and pics are legit, others claim it is all a propaganda against the Pakistan captain. Below are some of the tweets in support of/against Babar.

This is not the first time that Babar has been involved in such controversy outside the field. Earlier, in November of 2020, a woman accused Babar of sexual abuse, claiming that the cricketer exploited her for 10 years and gave her false marriage hopes while making several other unpleasant allegations.

"I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together," the woman, whose name was not disclosed, had said while addressing a press conference.

"He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused. "Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said 'we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married'."

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

