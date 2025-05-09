Australia cricketers in IPL 2025 'ready to leave' India as Indo-Pak tensions escalate, worried for safety: Report

Indo-Pak hostilities have escalated and there are serious concerns over the ongoing IPL 2025 season. On Thursday, PBKS vs DC was called off midway in Dharamshala, and Pakistan also launched drone and missile attacks, targeting several military sites. According to reports, India successfully neutralised all attempts. Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins (R) celebrates with teammate Travis Head after taking a wicket.(AFP)

The situation has led to the PSL shifting the tournament officially to Dubai due to safety concerns. As PSL have already picked Dubai as their alternative venue, there is a chance that the IPL could select South Africa. South Africa have hosted the IPL in the past.

Australian media report

According to reports, many foreign players, especially from Australia, are looking for ways to return back to their home country. A report at The Sydney Morning Herald stated, “According to several player agents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, a growing number of Australian players have expressed anxiety over their safety. Many are ready to leave India as soon as possible, particularly those based near sensitive border areas.”

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Aussies like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head are in action. Meanwhile, Aussie coaches Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin are also there.

Meanwhile, IPL chief Arun Dhumal informed PTI after yesterday’s game was called off midway, “We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind.”

“It is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, PBKS head coach Ponting said in yesterday’s broadcast, “We’re not sure where we’re going at the moment … there’s been some talk about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, but we’re only really worried about tonight’s match.”

“You know, there’s been a fair bit happening the last few days and we’re just trying to make sure we focus on our performance here,” he added.