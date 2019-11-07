e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Australia’s Peter Handscomb joins Middlesex as captain

Handscomb, who has represented his country 40 times in all three formats, has previous experience of the English game having played for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham this year.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:53 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Peter Handscomb
Peter Handscomb (Getty Images)
         

Australian Peter Handscomb will captain English county side Middlesex in both the County Championship and one-day competitions next season, the club announced on Thursday. The 28-year-old, who was a member of this year’s Australian World Cup squad, signed a two-year contract with the division two Championship side and replaces Dawid Malan as skipper. Malan has joined Yorkshire.

Handscomb, who has represented his country 40 times in all three formats, has previous experience of the English game having played for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham this year.

“We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter’s stature at the club,” said Handscomb’s compatriot, Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.

“I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is.

“He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward.

“He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers.”

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news