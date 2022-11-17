Home / Cricket / Australia vs England 1st ODI live score

Australia vs England 1st ODI live score

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 08:58 AM IST

AUS vs ENG: Follow Australia vs England 1st ODI live score and updates.

England captain Jos Buttler and Australia captain Pat Cummins
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia vs England live score: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the first one-day international on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. England’s Twenty20 side won the World Cup just four days ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground over India.

AUS vs ENG live score, 1st ODI

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (captain, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone.

