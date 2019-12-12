Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1, Perth: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:54 IST

Updates: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. New Zealand have handed a Test debut to Lockie Ferguson. It promises to be a cracking encounter with this pink ball.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood