e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1, Perth: Live cricket score and updates

Aus vs NZ: Catch all the live score and updates from the first match between Australia and New Zealand from Perth.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Perth
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Perth(AP)
         

 

Updates: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. New Zealand have handed a Test debut to Lockie Ferguson. It promises to be a cracking encounter with this pink ball.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

tags
top news
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news