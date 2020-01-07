e-paper
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: ‘Inspiring the next generation’ - David Warner wins hearts with kind gesture at SCG

Australia vs New Zealand: ‘Inspiring the next generation’ - David Warner wins hearts with kind gesture at SCG

Aus vs NZ: David Warner played his part in Australia’s big win as he slammed an unbeaten ton in the second essay to help the hosts complete a series whitewash.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: Australia cricketer David Warner stands with teammates before the start of Sydney Test.
File image: Australia cricketer David Warner stands with teammates before the start of Sydney Test.(AP)
         

Opener David Warner was at his glorious best both on and off the pitch as his ton helped the team win the third Test against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) while his kind gesture off it won many hearts across the cricketing universe. Spinner Nathan Lyon took 5/50 as Australia underlined their absolute dominance of New Zealand with a crushing 279-run victory in the third Test.

Also Read: No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

Warner played his part in Australia’s big win as he slammed an unbeaten ton in the second essay to help the hosts complete a series whitewash. Not just for his batting heroics but Warner was also applauded for his kind gesture at the iconic venue.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts uploaded a video on social media where Warner can be seen doing knocks on the field. Soon after, he made his way back into the dressing room but he was interrupted by a young fan. Warner, without even thinking twice, handed over his bat to the kid.

Also Read: Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach

Roberts’ Twitter post read: “A cricket fan took this short video of @davidwarner31 inspiring the next generation at the SCG the other day. Dave also gave his helmet and gloves to children during the test match. They will remember these gestures forever. Well done Dave. @CricketAus #GivingBack.” 

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones also took note of the incident and his post read: “Great gesture @davidwarner31.” 

Australia were utterly dominant in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand but the focus now shifts to the ODI series against India. After a triumphant and unbeaten summer, Australia head coach Justin Langer will be taking a short break when his side travels to India for the upcoming three-match series.

Also Read: Not the easiest of conditions...’ - Rohit Sharma on opening in Tests in NZ

In his absence, senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be taking over the top job for the three ODIs. This will be the former all-rounder’s first assignment as head coach of the national side.

“He’s an excellent coach, we’ve got other excellent coaches to back him up,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Langer as saying.

“I’m so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff,” Langer added.

