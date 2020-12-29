e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Australia vs New Zealand Live score, 2nd Test Day 4 at MCG

Australia vs New Zealand Live score, 2nd Test Day 4 at MCG

AUS vs NZ: Catch all the action of fourth day of second Test between Australia vs New Zealand through our commentary.

Dec 29, 2019 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, appeals for an lbw against New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, during their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, appeals for an lbw against New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, during their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
         

 

Day 4: Australia are on the verge of sealing the Test series against New Zealand. After dismissing the visitors for 148, Australia pushed their lead further and finished the day 3 on 137 for four. The Aussies have built a mammoth lead of 456 runs and would look add some runs to their lead before asking New Zealand to bat again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Matthew Wade will start the day on 15 not out, with Travis Head, the first-innings centurion, on 12.

Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

