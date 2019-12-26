Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 1 at Melbourne
Australia vs New Zealand: Follow live score and updates from the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 01:37 IST
Hindustan Times
Live Updates: Australia will take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Kiwis had struggled against Marnus Labuschagne in the first Test at Perth, where he came up with scores of 143 and 50 as the hosts registered a mammoth 296-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the rubber.
tags
top news
trending topics