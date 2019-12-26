e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 1 at Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 1 at Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand: Follow live score and updates from the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 01:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Follow live score and updates from the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.
Follow live score and updates from the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.(Twiitter)
         

Live Updates: Australia will take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Kiwis had struggled against Marnus Labuschagne in the first Test at Perth, where he came up with scores of 143 and 50 as the hosts registered a mammoth 296-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

tags
top news
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news