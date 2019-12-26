Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 1 at Melbourne

cricket

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 01:37 IST

Live Updates: Australia will take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Kiwis had struggled against Marnus Labuschagne in the first Test at Perth, where he came up with scores of 143 and 50 as the hosts registered a mammoth 296-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the rubber.