Australia vs New Zealand: With first double ton of the decade, Marnus Labuschagne goes past Steve Smith

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 10:26 IST

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne registered his maiden double hundred on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman had finished on 130 at stumps on Day 1. Despite wickets falling on the other hand, Labuschagne kept his calm and went past the double-ton barrier. Doing so, he also went past Steve Smith’s Test average. While the former Aussie skipper has a Test average of 62.84, Labuschagne now has a Test average of 63.63.

Overall, Labuschagne is currently 2nd in the list of cricketers with highest Test averages (after minimum 20 innings). He is only next to Don Bradman, who had an average of 99.94 in his Test career.

He also became the first Aussie batsman to register a double hundred after coming down to bat at no. 3. Overall, he is the 38th Australian cricketer to score a double ton in Test cricket. Since November 2019, the batsman has scored 1 hundred, two 150 plus scores and one double ton.

Labuschagne also became the 5th highest Test run-scorer after first 22 innings in the world, with 1,400 runs in his Test career so far. He is only next to Australia’s Don Bradman (2,115), England’s Herbert Sutcliffe (1,611), West Indies’ Everton Weekes (1,520), and Australia’s Arthur Morris (1,408).

Labuschagne’s innings came to an end after he was caught and bowled by Todd Astle for 215. He smashed 19 fours and a six in his innings. He went back to the hut amid a standing ovation from the SCG crowd, and also received a pat on the back from Kiwi players.

Australia were bundled out for 454 in the first innings with Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner sharing picking up wickets each, while Astle came back with two. William Somerville and Matt Henry returned with one wicket apiece.