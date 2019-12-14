cricket

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar was floored to the ground on Day 3 of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan after Kiwi allrounder collided with him while attempting to field the ball. The incident took place in seamer Tim Southee’s over. Marnus Labuschagne struck the ball back to the bowler, who saw that Joe Burns was attempting a quick single and was out of his crease.

Immediately, Southee took a shy at the stumps, and Mitchell Santner rushed back across to back-up the throw. While trying to catch hold of the ball, Santner ran into umpire Dar and knocked him off his feet to the ground.

Day one: Injury to Lochie Ferguson (NZ)

Day two: Injury to Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Day three: Injury to Aleem Dar (ICC) 😬@bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/grK4pumMz8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

Dar took a heavy fall on his knee and was seen wincing in pain while clutching hold of his knee. The New Zealand physio rushed to the ground with the magic spray. After applying spray on his knee, the Kiwi physio strapped him heavily with crepe bandages.

The umpire, later, got up to his feet, though gingerly, and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He carried on for the rest of the day, but might be replaced by third umpire Marais Erasmus on Day 4 if he could not continue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Aleem Dar broke Steve Bucknor’s record of most Test matches while officiating this match. The 51-year-old, who took up umpiring after a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, is standing in his 129th Test match as on-field umpire after making his debut in Dhaka in 2003 during England’s tour of Bangladesh.