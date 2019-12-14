e-paper
Australia vs New Zealand: Umpire Aleem Dar floored to the ground after taking heavy knock - WATCH

Umpire Aleem Dar fell down the ground after he was knocked on the knee by New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Umpire Aleem Dar is attended to by medical staff.
Umpire Aleem Dar is attended to by medical staff.(AP)
         

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar was floored to the ground on Day 3 of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan after Kiwi allrounder collided with him while attempting to field the ball. The incident took place in seamer Tim Southee’s over. Marnus Labuschagne struck the ball back to the bowler, who saw that Joe Burns was attempting a quick single and was out of his crease.

Immediately, Southee took a shy at the stumps, and Mitchell Santner rushed back across to back-up the throw. While trying to catch hold of the ball, Santner ran into umpire Dar and knocked him off his feet to the ground.

 

Dar took a heavy fall on his knee and was seen wincing in pain while clutching hold of his knee. The New Zealand physio rushed to the ground with the magic spray. After applying spray on his knee, the Kiwi physio strapped him heavily with crepe bandages.

The umpire, later, got up to his feet, though gingerly, and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He carried on for the rest of the day, but might be replaced by third umpire Marais Erasmus on Day 4 if he could not continue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Aleem Dar broke Steve Bucknor’s record of most Test matches while officiating this match. The 51-year-old, who took up umpiring after a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, is standing in his 129th Test match as on-field umpire after making his debut in Dhaka in 2003 during England’s tour of Bangladesh.

‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Refrain from provocations if you want a peaceful New Year’: N. Korea
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
Bhuvi injury opens Pandora’s Box; Bumrah & Hardik refused to go to NCA
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
