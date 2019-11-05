e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

AUS vs PAK: Catch all the action of second T20I between Australia and Pakistan through our live scorecard and commentary.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates(AP)
         

Toss update: Top-ranked Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second of three Twenty20 internationals against Australia at Manuka Oval after the opening match was abandoned due to rain. The home team were on course for victory in the first game of the series in Sydney on Sunday before the weather ruined their hopes. Despite that, they have momentum, having recently swatted aside Sri Lanka 3-0, and swashbuckling captain Aaron Finch named an unchanged side. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the world’s number one ranked Twenty20 batsman, was the only one to offer real resistance on Sunday and he will need his teammates to step up.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

tags
top news
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news