Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:46 IST

Toss update: Top-ranked Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second of three Twenty20 internationals against Australia at Manuka Oval after the opening match was abandoned due to rain. The home team were on course for victory in the first game of the series in Sydney on Sunday before the weather ruined their hopes. Despite that, they have momentum, having recently swatted aside Sri Lanka 3-0, and swashbuckling captain Aaron Finch named an unchanged side. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the world’s number one ranked Twenty20 batsman, was the only one to offer real resistance on Sunday and he will need his teammates to step up.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan