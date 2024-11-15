Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match live on TV and online

Josh Inglis' Australia will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the second-game on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts were able to go 1-0 up on Thursday after registering a comprehensive 29-run win in the rain-curtailed match at the Gabba, Brisbane. Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam with teammates Darren England/AAP Image via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I, the match was reduced to seven overs per side. Australia piled on 93 runs, as Glenn Maxwell took the Pakistan bowling lineup to the cleaners.

Pakistan were then not able to chase the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The visitors finished their quota of seven overs at 64/9.

Squads:

Australia: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

Pakistan: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Josh Philippe.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming details:

When will the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.