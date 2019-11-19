Australia vs Pakistan: ‘We haven’t seen the best of him yet’ - Ricky Ponting warns hosts ahead of Test series

cricket

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has warned the hosts ahead of their upcoming Test series against Pakistan starting Thursday. The two teams are scheduled to play two Tests at Gabba and Adelaide respectively with Pakistan looking to avenge their T20I series defeat at the hands of Australia. For that to happen, Babar Azam will have to be at the top of his game and Ponting has stated that the right-hander is the cricketer he is eagerly waiting to watch in the upcoming series.

Despite being the shining star for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, Babar hasn’t been able to replicate that form in the longest format. In 21 Tests, the 25-year-old has scored just one century and 11 fifties and Ponting has warned the hosts that his best is yet to come.

“We haven’t seen the best of him yet,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “Twenty-odd Tests for an average of 35 – he’s better than that. He averages 54 in one-day cricket at a strike-rate of about 90. He’s a very, very classy player.

“ He’s a really exciting talent and probably the guy I’m looking forward to seeing the most this summer. I’ve seen the Aussies a lot and I’ve seen a lot of the Kiwis, but I’m really excited to see him. He could be anything,” Ponting added.

Before the first Test against Australia, Babar issued a warning to the hosts by slamming a masterful 157 in a practice game. The right-hander was in good form in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, where he slammed couple of fifties but was unable to stop his team from going down 2-0 (the first match was abandoned due to rain).