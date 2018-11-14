Australia without Smith and Warner is like India not having Kohli and Rohit: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Wednesday said that Indian team under Virat Kohli has the “best chance to beat Australia” in absence of their premier players Steve Smith and David Warner.

Cricket Australia’s board has resolved to respond to the call to lift the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft by next week, but all indications are they are not ready to bring the trio back to international cricket early.

“This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It’s a huge factor,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of Complan’s prize winners of the ‘Dream More and Grow More’ contest here.

“It’s a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia,” the former India captain added.

Having suffered defeats in their earlier overseas Test series in South Africa and England, the Virat Kohli and Co will salvage pride winning in Australia.

India will play four Test matches against Australia with the first five-day contest commencing in Adelaide on December 6.

The Indian pace attack had impressed in England in their 1-4 series loss and Ganguly said: “I have seen in England that they (bowlers) have taken 20 wickets in almost every Test.” Ganguly however warned the Indian team stay cautious.

“But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don’t think so,” Ganguly added.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:36 IST