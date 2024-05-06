Babar Azam tones down Virat Kohli's threat in IND vs PAK T20 WC clash: ‘He is one of the best players, we'll…'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up on his team's preparations for batting maestro Virat Kohli in the USA conditions for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The two arch-rivals will lock horns in the mega ICC event again, as this time, New York will witness the high-octane rivalry. They will lock horns on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York.(ICC)

When the last time the two teams met each other in the T20 World Cup in 2022, Kohli played a sensational 82-run* knock to snatch a win for India from the jaws of defeat. It was one of the most memorable knocks in the mega India vs Pakistan rivalry over the years. Kohli will once again pose a threat to Pakistan in the T20 WC this year in June.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, the Pakistan skipper has toned down Kohli's threat despite calling him one of the best in business.

"As a team, you always plan against different teams and according to their strengths. We don't plan anything against only one player. We plan for all 11 players. We don't know much about the conditions in New York and we will plan accordingly. He [Virat Kohli] is one of the best players, and we will plan against him as well," Babar said at the press conference ahead of the Ireland tour.

Also Read | How Mumbai Indians can still qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs: All scenarios explained

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten as their white-ball head coach ahead of the T20 World Cup in June this year. The Proteas cricket is currently in India working as batting coach for Gujarat Titans. Kirsten has an impressive resume as a coach, under his guidance, India won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Babar talked about Kirsten's appointment and, as the former South African cricketer, has already held team meetings virtually.

"He [Gary Kirsten] was already working, and then PCB offered him the job, which he accepted. He is very enthusiastic about our discussions and is making every effort to join the team as soon as possible," he said.

The Pakistan captain has stated that Kirsten has been in constant touch with the Pakistan team and is sharing his plans for the team.

However, he stays in touch daily, receiving reports about what we are doing and how we are planning things. He shares his plans with us, discussions are happening with coaches about our planning, and we update him on net practice plans, like how the bowling practice went today," he added.