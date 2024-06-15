Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen and others' salaries to be reduced, PCB plans strict action after T20 World Cup debacle: Report

Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and star players Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, could face salary cuts as the PCB is reportedly mulling reviewing the central contracts of all players after the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament from the group stage. They still have a match against Ireland on Sunday, but that has been reduced to a dead rubber after the USA advanced to the Super Eights following a washout against Ireland on Friday. Pakistan's Babar Azam with Shaheen Shah Afridi(REUTERS)

News agency PTI reported that some officials and former players had advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts given to the players during his predecessor Zaka Ashraf's tenure.

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts and the players could find their salaries, fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances,” a reliable source told PTI.

It was the third time in nine editions that Pakistan failed to advance beyond the group stage of the T20 World Cup. They had won the tournament back in 2009 under Younis Khan's captaincy nd twice reached the finals under Shoaib Malik (2007) and Babar Azam (2022). In 2010, 2012, and 2021, it reached the last-four stage.

The Super Over defeat to USA in their first Group A match of this World Cup proved to be deciding factor. In their must-win encounter against arch-rivals India, Pakistan failed to chase down 120 despite being in control for the most part of their innings.

The Babar Azam-led side put up subpar performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup (50 overs) last year as well. In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan drew 2-2 at home against a B-team of New Zealand and also lost a T20I to Ireland.

"Nothing is final as yet but yes this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added.

Last year, Ashraf announced a significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of the revenue from the PCB's earnings from the ICC.

Naqvi himself had announced before the World Cup in the USA and West Indies that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they won the tournament.