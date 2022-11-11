Back from oblivion, Hales making it count

Alex Hales looks like a man on a mission. He has to make up for time, three-and-a-half years to be exact. Sunday’s final against England will be the final step of his redemptive journey after a series of blunders saw him being dropped not only from the team but also from the entire white-ball set-up. Eoin Morgan, the then England captain, wasn’t too happy with his ways. And he couldn’t be blamed too.

The first act of misdemeanour occurred in 2017, when Hales and Ben Stokes were dropped from the side after they had been accused of causing bodily harm during a brawl outside a Bristol pub. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an investigation and said they won’t be considered in the future till further notice. Both managed to stay on the horizon despite that incident. But Hales ran into further trouble when he was axed from the 2019 World Cup squad after failing a test for recreational drugs. That day, it was decided Hales would be left in the wilderness.

It’s tough to come back from that low and there were some racism allegations as well. But Hales stayed upbeat and continued to play all forms of white-ball cricket anywhere he got a chance. And he impressed most in Australia’s Big Bash League where in 60 matches, Hales had scored 1857 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 151.34. The first signs of a change in position by the ECB were apparent in April when former opener Rob Key, the managing director of men’s cricket, said he would have Hales for selection. “I think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate,” Key had then said.

Then in September, Hales called up Key. "I spoke to Alex Hales, he rang me actually, and he argued why he wasn't there and I think that's quite right too,” said Key then. “I much prefer when these people pick up the phone and say, 'come on then, why wasn’t I there?' I have a huge amount of respect for that as opposed to people who go behind the scenes moaning about why they've not been picked."

But even when Hales was being considered, it was decided Jonny Bairstow would open with Jos Buttler. Till Bairstow was ruled out of the World Cup after a freak golf injury. And just like that, Hales was back. On Thursday, Hales showed why he is so highly rated in the T20 circuit, smashing 86 off 47 balls in an unbroken 170-run stand with Buttler to demolish India in the semi-finals. “He's delivered in spades; he's immensely tough to bowl at,” said Buttler after the match.

“It was fantastic to be at the other end and watch him go about his business,” said Buttler, who himself scored an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. “He has such a wide range of shots, and the dimensions of the ground, he played them fantastically well. He’s shown some fantastic form in the last couple of games.”

Hales himself couldn’t believe the turn of events in his life. “It will be right up there for sure,” he said when asked if this was his most perfect innings. “Huge occasion, India in a semi-final of a World Cup, really happy with the way I played and it is as special as it gets. This is one of the best grounds to bat in, especially in the powerplay, a really good surface and great value for good cricket shots.

“This is a ground I have good memories (he had scored 110 off 56 balls for Sydney Thunder here, in 2021) of and enjoy batting here. I never thought I would play in a World Cup again, so to get the chance is a very special feeling, in a country (Australia) that I love and spend a lot of time in, tonight is one of the best nights of my career.”

