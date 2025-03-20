Badrinath recreates viral meme to ruthlessly mock RCB ahead of IPL 2025, coldly ignores franchise to fuel heated rivalry

The high-octane rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to continue in IPL 2025, with the two teams clashing twice in the league stage. Their first encounter takes place in Chennai on March 28, before CSK makes the trip to Bengaluru for the return fixture on May 3. S Badrinath (R) recreated a meme to mock RCB(PTI/Instagram)

The rivalry between these two southern giants has always been fierce, and their clashes are among the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. The stakes were particularly high in their last meeting in IPL 2024, where RCB secured a thrilling victory to seal their place in the playoffs while CSK suffered a heartbreaking exit. The passionate celebrations from the RCB camp after that win made it clear just how much the victory meant to them.

With just days to go before the new season, former CSK cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has added fuel to the fire. The CSK veteran took a dig at RCB by sharing a hilarious video on Instagram, in which he humorously interacts with representatives of every IPL team – except RCB.

Badrinath, representing CSK in the video, goes on to either shake hands, or hug, with all of the other representatives. However, as soon as the man representing RCB is shown in the video, Badrinath ruthlessly ignores him and walks on.

His video quickly gained traction on social media, sending CSK fans into a frenzy while poking fun at their long-standing rivals.

Watch:

Historically, CSK has been one of the most dominant forces in the IPL, winning the trophy five times and setting the benchmark for consistency. They were the first team to secure back-to-back titles, triumphing over RCB in the 2011 final.

In contrast, RCB, despite their star-studded lineups over the years, are yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy. They have come close on three occasions, with their last final appearance coming in 2016 under Virat Kohli’s leadership, where they fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A major talking point ahead of IPL 2025 is the leadership change at RCB. Rajat Patidar will take over as captain, making his IPL captaincy debut. The franchise chose not to retain former skipper Faf du Plessis during the mega auction, signaling a fresh approach.

On the other hand, CSK will continue under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who succeeded MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024.