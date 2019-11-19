e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Bangladesh bans Shahadat Hossain for five years for assault

The temperamental Shahadat was reported by umpires after he was seen to slap and kick a teammate during a National Cricket League match on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Bangladesh cricketer Shahadat Hossain in action.
Bangladesh cricketer Shahadat Hossain in action.(File Photo)
         

\The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday banned former national team fast bowler Shahadat Hossain for five years, two of them suspended, after he assaulted a teammate in a match.

The temperamental Shahadat was reported by umpires after he was seen to slap and kick a teammate during a National Cricket League match on Sunday.

READ: ‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move

The national federation suspended two years of the ban but Shahadat, who admitted a charge of “physical assault”, was also fined 300,000 taka ($3,540), the board said.

Shahadat, 33, attacked young bowler Arafat Sunny Jr during a game between Dhaka and Khulna after an argument over how to shine the ball, a board official said.

“Considering his past behaviour we decided to punish him for five years. The last two years of his ban will remain suspended,” said BCB technical committee chief Minhajul Abedin.

READ: ‘We haven’t seen the best of him yet’: Ponting warns Aus ahead of Pak Tests

Shahadat could have been banned for life.

Shahadat, who played 38 Tests and 51 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, spent nearly two months in detention in 2015 after he and his wife were accused of torturing an 11-year-old girl they employed as a maid. They were cleared when it came to trial however.

Shahadat hit the headlines again in 2018 when he allegedly beat a rickshaw driver for hitting his car in Dhaka.

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news