Bangladesh face T20 World Cup verdict day as ICC deadline arrives: How the BCB standoff unfolded

The D-Day is here. The day of reckoning for Bangladesh cricket is here. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) needs to decide whether to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and the decision must be taken by Wednesday, January 21. The row involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dragged on for three weeks, and with the tournament set to get underway in less than 20 days' time, the apex body has thrown the ball into the Bangladesh board's court. Deadline is here for Bangladesh to take a call on their T20 World Cup participation. (AFP)

The entire matter started with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad owing to the recent killings of multiple Hindus in Bangladesh. After being directed to do so by the BCCI, the BCB took offence and wrote to the ICC, demanding that its matches be shifted out of India to Sri Lanka.

Multiple emails have been shared between the ICC and BCB, and even a delegation team from the ICC visited Bangladesh to help them understand. However, upon seeing the BCB not relenting from its stance, the ICC issued the deadline as January 21, telling the board categorically that Bangladesh would be replaced by the next best-ranked team if it decided not to travel to India for the World Cup, set to begin on February 7.

Also Read: Bangladesh refuses to bow to BCCI, issues stern warning to ICC amid T20 World Cup row: 'Won't accept those conditions' As of now, Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy and the West Indies and the team captained by Litton Das are scheduled to play their matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is the full timeline of the saga involving Rahman, KKR, BCB and the ICC January 3, 2026: The BCCI directs three-time IPL champions KKR to release Rahman from their squad due to the recent developments. The franchise obliges soon after, and Rahman is told that he won't be able to play the IPL 2026 season, despite being picked for INR 9.20 crore in the auction in Abu Dhabi.

January 3: A furore breaks out in Bangladesh over the BCCI's stance on Rahman. Bangladesh government's sports advisor Asif Nazrul takes to Facebook to say that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been directed not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

January 4: The BCB formally sends an email to the ICC, requesting that the ICC relocate its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. The board cites security concerns as the primary reason.

January 4: On the same day as formally writing an email to the ICC, Bangladesh announces its T20 World Cup squad; Mustafizur Rahman is named, with Litton Kumer Das leading the charge as captain.

January 5: The Bangladesh government orders the suspension of IPL telecast and streaming in the country until further notice.

January 7: The ICC writes back to the BCB, taking cognisance of the demand. The Jay Shah-led body states that the security concerns will be looked into and that a formal reply will be issued soon.

January 8: The deadlock between BCB and ICC deepens. Both bodies exchange emails. While the ICC says that there is no security concern for the team in India, the BCB remains adamant in its demand. Both parties don't budge from their positions, and the row continues with no solution in sight.

January 11: The BCB president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, speaks to the media, denying all the reports of being given an ultimatum by the ICC to play in India. He claims the ICC has yet to respond to the demand but says the body is very considerate in its approach, and he's hopeful of a positive outcome.

January 12: ICC completes its independent security assessment. The body writes an email to the BCB, stating that there is no significant threat to the Bangladesh team in India and that the side should travel to play its Group C matches.

January 12: Asif Nazrul claims that the ICC recognised a security threat to Bangladesh in India, claiming the apex body said that the risk would increase if Rahman travels along with the team. However, hours after this public statement, the BCB distances itself from the remark, saying the ICC did not issue any such “formal” communication.

January 13: Another meeting takes place between the BCB and ICC, and it is there that the latter tells Bangladesh to revisit its stance, saying it's clear there is no threat, and hence moving matches out of India is no longer a viable option.

January 17: ICC delegation arrives in Dhaka to meet with BCB officials regarding the entire saga. It's then that the Bangladesh board proposes another solution, asking the ICC to swap Bangladesh into Group B with Ireland, allowing the matches to go ahead in Sri Lanka. The board argues that it will also allow Ireland to play in India, and the host nation would not have to lose any games.

January 18: Cricket Ireland's official claims that the board has been given confidence by the ICC that their group wouldn't be changed.

January 18: The ICC puts its foot down, telling Bangladesh to decide its participation in the T20 World Cup by January 21. If BCB opts not to travel, they would be replaced by the next-best-ranked team, most likely Scotland.

January 19: BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain speaks to the media in Dhaka and denies being given any sort of deadline by the ICC.

January 20: Nazrul says that Bangladesh wouldn't be arm-twisted into making a decision, saying the country would not be dictated to by the ICC or the BCCI.