Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal requests ‘mental break’ from cricket: Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:04 IST

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal requested a break from cricket and according to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the request has been approved by Bangladesh Cricket Board. The 30-year-old requested for time off in early August from the cricketing board.

Because of the approval, the left-handed batsman will miss the side’s one-off Test against Afghanistan and the following T20I tri-series. It will be the first time the 30-year-old will miss a series for Bangladesh barring injuries.

BCB had earlier given a break to allrounder Shakib al Hasan during last month’s ODI series against Sri Lanka, after he made the request.

Iqbal will reportedly leave for a physical fitness camp and will return to the side for Bangladesh’ tour of India in November when the two sides will play three T20Is and two Tests.

The report adds that the batsman requested for a “mental break” after a difficult phase for himself in the past three months. The batsman was slammed on the social media following his mediocre performance in the World Cup, where he could only score one fifty. He also failed to perform in the Sri Lanka seies.

