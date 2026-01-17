Bangladesh players’ chief 'received death threats' for defending cricketers: When have I ever spoken against the nation?

Bangladesh Cricketers’ Welfare Association (CWAB) president Mohammad Mithun said he received death threats for defending players targeted by derogatory remarks from a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official. CWAB president said he received death threats for defending cricketers

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Mithun asserted that the national team players want to participate in the T20 World Cup, which begins early next month, but fear for their security. Bangladesh has requested a shift of their league matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing these concerns.

The players recently boycotted matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after BCB director Najmul Islam warned that players would not be compensated if the country withdrew from the World Cup, adding that the players had little justification for the payout.

"I've never had an experience like this. It's the first time in my life. I don't remember ever being involved in controversial talk. It's going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?" Mithun said.

“I don’t know how to take this or describe it, as it happens with me for the first time. I haven’t used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke for the interest of cricket and the players.

“There is no personal issue here. Since I’m the president of an organisation, if I don’t talk about players’ rights, what’s the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country,” he added.

It is not just Mithun, but some of the players too received death threats. However, the players' chief did not inform the BCB yet.

“I haven’t informed the board. To be honest, I am not picking up calls from unknown numbers on my mobile. But I can’t stop messages or voice notes on WhatsApp. I was asked about this there. It’s not just me; my number is available to people because it goes to the press on behalf of CWAB.

“That’s why I receive more (calls and messages). But I’ve heard from other players, too, that they have received threats, different ways and types of threats. I haven’t talked to the board about this yet,” he said.

“I don’t even know how to take help from law enforcement because I have never gone to a police station for any legal matter in my life.”

Mithun also addressed the burning issue surrounding Bangladesh's participation in the impending T20 World Cup.

“We definitely want player safety and security. We never want anyone to go and play under a life threat. We don’t want that. But at the same time, we want the player to play in the World Cup because a World Cup is a World Cup. I believe the board and the Government will take a decision keeping the players’ welfare in mind,” he said.