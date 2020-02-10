e-paper
Bangladesh's Jayed reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Bangladesh’s Jayed reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jayed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

cricket Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi: Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Rawalpindi: Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP)
         

Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The pacer was found to have breached code of conduct in the 23rd over of Pakistan’s first innings on Day Two wherein Jayed, after dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, celebrated too close to the batsman, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Azhar.

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jayed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The 26-year-old admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shozab Raza levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

