Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I, live score and updates: BAN bat first

It’s been all Bangladesh so far in the series against West Indies; the hosts firstly won the two-match Test series 2-0 quite comfortably then put the men from the Caribbean to the sword in the three match ODI series winning that 2-1. West Indies for their part will be eager to leave the shores with at least one series and the T20 series would present an opportunity. The World Champions will be looking to assert their dominance in Sylhet.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 11:41 IST