News / Cricket / Barmy Army trolls Kohli, gets battered with brutal 'bottom of the table' dig by fans; Vaughan reacts to 'duck' dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 29, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare duck during India's World Cup match against England on Sunday.

Team India faced series of early setbacks as they batted for the first time in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, during the match against England. After being invited by English skipper Jos Buttler to bat, the side faced an early wicket of Shubman Gill (9), as Chris Woakes castled the India opener. The dismissal brought the in-form Virat Kohli at the crease but in a moment that left the crowd at Lucknow stunned, the India batter was dismissed for a nine-ball duck.

Lucknow: India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walk back to pavilion after losing his wicket during match vs England(PTI)
Kohli was eager to open his account after four-successive dot balls against David Willey, but a clever delivery from the bowler did the trick for England. Kohli advanced down the pitch, and Willey adjusted by delivering a shorter ball; the batter found himself far from the ball's ideal contact point but attempted a lofted shot straight down the ground. The ball struck the top part of his bat and floated towards mid-off, where Ben Stokes made no mistake.

Kohli has been in excellent form at this World Cup, having registered a century and four half-centuries across the first five games of the tournament. As Kohli endured a rare failure at the tournament, England's Barmy Army didn't leave a chance to fire shots at the Indian batter. The English supporter's group posted a meme to celebrate Kohli's dismissal, and the Indian fans promptly reminded the Barmy Army of their position in the World Cup points table in response.

Here's how the Indian fans responded:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, had a rather cheeky tweet on Kohli's dismissal. Vaughan wrote, “Does getting @imVkohli out for a duck automatically get @david_willey a England central contract .. !!! #CWC23”

Following Kohli's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer also handed his wicket rather cheaply, as he succumbed to the short ball again. The right-handed batter departed on 4 off 16 deliveries.

England are currently at the bottom of the points table with only one win in six matches. They are on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

