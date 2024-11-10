'Baseless rumour with malicious intent': Gautam Gambhir theory 'discarded' over BCCI's Australia tour ultimatum

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, on Sunday, "discarded" the rumour that BCCI would go ahead with split coaching if the team fails to script a turnaround in the impending Australia tour under current all-format head coach Gautam Gambhir. Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference(PTI)

Gambhir faced the brunt of the criticism after India's humiliating 0-3 whitewash in a Test series at home against New Zealand. It was the first time India had been blanked in a contest at home (a minimum of three Tests), and it was the second series defeat for India since Gambhir's appointment in July. The previous was a 0-2 loss in an ODI series in Sri Lanka.

In the wake of the loss against New Zealand, which reportedly left Gambhir under the scanner, Dainik Jagran on Saturday claimed that the former India opener could be removed from his role in Test cricket if India fail to impress in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on November 22 in Perth. The report further claimed that BCCI could rather ask the current NCA head, VVS Laxman, who is currently the stand-in India coach in the T20I tour of South Africa, to take up the role in red-ball cricket.

However, Aakash struck down the rumours, claiming that it was spread with "malicious intent."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash said: “I feel it is an absolute rumour. This news seems absolutely baseless that if Team India doesn't perform well in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, then change the coach. Have different coaches for different formats. I'd say it's a little too soon. I see this rumour being floated around with malicious intent. Gambhir has just been made the head coach. It does not happen like this that if players are not performing, fire the coach. This is not the way. I do not agree with this thinking at all. I am discarding this kind of report.”

'But accountability is obvious'

Despite discarding the BCCI rumour as he reckoned that it was too soon for the board to take such a harsh step on Gambhir, Aakash felt the 2011 ODI World Cup winner should be held accountable for the loss given that he was granted a coaching support staff just like he demanded and was given the liberty to pick pitches for the Test series against New Zealand.

"Whatever Gautam asked for, the BCCI gave him. Publicly, Gautam had said in the past that Team India should have Indian coaches but when he asked for Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel, the board agreed. When Gautam asked for senior players in Sri Lanka, the board said yes to it. Liberty was given in making pitches as well. When so much happens, then accountability is obvious," he said.