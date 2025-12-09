BCCI add 9 new players to IPL 2026 auction; fix error after BBL-contracted Indian was wrongly listed as a local

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named nine new players who were freshly added to the existing Player List for the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next week. 359 players will go under the hammer in IPL 2026 auction(BCCI)

Earlier in the day, the board had unveiled a list of 350 players shortlisted from over 1300 registrations. A few hours later, BCCI released a revised list featuring nine additional names, taking the final count to 359.

The new additions include IPL winner Swastik Chikara, recently released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Virandeep Singh, the only player from an Associate nation (Malaysia) in this year's auction pool. The other seven players added are Tripura all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh, Chama Milind (Hyderabad), K.L. Shrijith (Karnataka), Ethan Bosch (South Africa), Chris Green (Australia), Rahul Raj Namala (Uttarakhand) and Virat Singh (Jharkhand).

From the final auction list of 359 players, featuring 247 Indians and 112 from overseas, only 77 of them will secure a fresh IPL contract, of which 31 will be overseas players. Kolkata Knight Riders have the biggest purse of INR 64.30 crore, and have 13 slots to fill, followed by Chennai Super Kings, with INR 43.4 crore. They have nine slots vacant.

BCCI correct goof-up

Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhury, who has played domestic cricket alongside the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and even Shubman Gill for Punjab, last featured professionally in India nearly six years ago. During Covid, he found himself stranded in Australia while visiting his uncle, and eventually chose to restart his cricketing career Down Under. After years of hard work, he broke into Australia’s domestic structure and, earlier last month, became the first Indian-born player to score a century in the Sheffield Shield, achieving the feat for Tasmania.

Chaudhury has also featured in several overseas white-ball leagues, including the Global Super League, Max60 Caribbean, and Abu Dhabi T10. However, in the original IPL 2026 auction list, he was incorrectly classified as an Indian player.

The BCCI rectified the error in the revised list published on Tuesday evening.