BCCI announces 2019-20 home season schedule for Virat Kohli & Co
The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:21 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 2019-20 home season for the Indian cricket team and it consists of 5 Tests, 9 ODI matches, and 12 T20Is.
The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The 5 Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.
Freedom Trophy - 2019 (India vs South Africa)
15th September - 1st T20I - Dharamsala
18th September - 2nd T20I - Mohali
22nd September - 3rd T20I - Bengaluru
October 2-6 - 1st Test - Vizag
October 10-14 - 2nd Test - Ranchi
October 19-23 - 3rd Test -Pune
Bangladesh’s Tour of India - 2019
3rd November - 1st T20I - Delhi
7th November - 2nd T20I - Rajkot
10th November - 3rd T20I - Nagpur
November 14-18 - 1st Test - Indore
November 22-26 - 2nd Test - Kolkata
West Indies’ Tour of India – 2019
6th December - 1st T20I - Mumbai
8th December - 2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram
11th December - 3rd T20I - Hyderabad
15th December - 1st ODI - Chennai
18th December - 2nd ODI - Vizag
22nd December - 3rd ODI - Cuttack
Zimbabwe’s Tour of India - 2020
5th January - 1st T20I - Guwahati
7th January - 2nd T20I - Indore
10th January - 3rd T20I - Pune
Australia’s Tour of India - 2020
14th January - 1st ODI - Mumbai
17th January - 2nd ODI - Rajkot
19th January - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru
South Africa’s Tour of India - 2020
12th March - 1st ODI - Dharamsala
15th March - 2nd ODI - Lucknow
18th March - 3rd ODI - Kolkata
