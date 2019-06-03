Today in New Delhi, India
BCCI announces 2019-20 home season schedule for Virat Kohli & Co

The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli of India leads his team.(Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 2019-20 home season for the Indian cricket team and it consists of 5 Tests, 9 ODI matches, and 12 T20Is.

The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.

The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The 5 Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

Freedom Trophy - 2019 (India vs South Africa)

15th September - 1st T20I - Dharamsala

18th September - 2nd T20I - Mohali

22nd September - 3rd T20I - Bengaluru

October 2-6 - 1st Test - Vizag

October 10-14 - 2nd Test - Ranchi

October 19-23 - 3rd Test -Pune

Bangladesh’s Tour of India - 2019

3rd November - 1st T20I - Delhi

7th November - 2nd T20I - Rajkot

10th November - 3rd T20I - Nagpur

November 14-18 - 1st Test - Indore

November 22-26 - 2nd Test - Kolkata

West Indies’ Tour of India – 2019

6th December - 1st T20I - Mumbai

8th December - 2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram

11th December - 3rd T20I - Hyderabad

15th December - 1st ODI - Chennai

18th December - 2nd ODI - Vizag

22nd December - 3rd ODI - Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India - 2020

5th January - 1st T20I - Guwahati

7th January - 2nd T20I - Indore

10th January - 3rd T20I - Pune

Australia’s Tour of India - 2020

14th January - 1st ODI - Mumbai

17th January - 2nd ODI - Rajkot

19th January - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru

South Africa’s Tour of India - 2020

12th March - 1st ODI - Dharamsala

15th March - 2nd ODI - Lucknow

18th March - 3rd ODI - Kolkata

