BCCI announces 2019-20 home season schedule for Virat Kohli & Co

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 2019-20 home season for the Indian cricket team and it consists of 5 Tests, 9 ODI matches, and 12 T20Is.

The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.

The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The 5 Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

Freedom Trophy - 2019 (India vs South Africa)

15th September - 1st T20I - Dharamsala

18th September - 2nd T20I - Mohali

22nd September - 3rd T20I - Bengaluru

October 2-6 - 1st Test - Vizag

October 10-14 - 2nd Test - Ranchi

October 19-23 - 3rd Test -Pune

Bangladesh’s Tour of India - 2019

3rd November - 1st T20I - Delhi

7th November - 2nd T20I - Rajkot

10th November - 3rd T20I - Nagpur

November 14-18 - 1st Test - Indore

November 22-26 - 2nd Test - Kolkata

West Indies’ Tour of India – 2019

6th December - 1st T20I - Mumbai

8th December - 2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram

11th December - 3rd T20I - Hyderabad

15th December - 1st ODI - Chennai

18th December - 2nd ODI - Vizag

22nd December - 3rd ODI - Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India - 2020

5th January - 1st T20I - Guwahati

7th January - 2nd T20I - Indore

10th January - 3rd T20I - Pune

Australia’s Tour of India - 2020

14th January - 1st ODI - Mumbai

17th January - 2nd ODI - Rajkot

19th January - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru

South Africa’s Tour of India - 2020

12th March - 1st ODI - Dharamsala

15th March - 2nd ODI - Lucknow

18th March - 3rd ODI - Kolkata

