BCCI announces Team India's 2025 home season fixture; to face Windies, South Africa across formats: Check full schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian team's home season in 2025 on Wednesday. India will face two teams during the home season—West Indies and South Africa—across all three formats. BCCI revealed India's home season fixture for 2025(PTI)

The home season will begin in October, with the two-match Test series against West Indies, which will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata, respectively. India will then host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats. The Test series against the Proteas will have significance, with Guwahati set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test on November 22. The two will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad.

The T20I series will be of utmost significance for the reigning world champions in the home season, with India focusing on the T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted in the country, with Sri Lanka as the co-host.

Here's the full schedule of Team India's home season in 2025:

West Indies Tour of India -

1st Test: October 2, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10, Kolkata.

South Africa Tour of India -

1st Test: November 18, New Delhi

2nd Test: November 26, Guwahati

1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, Vizag

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad