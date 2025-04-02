BCCI announces Team India's 2025 home season fixture; to face Windies, South Africa across formats: Check full schedule
The South Africa T20I series will be of utmost significance for the reigning world champions, with India focusing on the T20 World Cup next year
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian team's home season in 2025 on Wednesday. India will face two teams during the home season—West Indies and South Africa—across all three formats.
The home season will begin in October, with the two-match Test series against West Indies, which will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata, respectively. India will then host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats. The Test series against the Proteas will have significance, with Guwahati set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test on November 22. The two will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad.
The T20I series will be of utmost significance for the reigning world champions in the home season, with India focusing on the T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted in the country, with Sri Lanka as the co-host.
Here's the full schedule of Team India's home season in 2025:
West Indies Tour of India -
1st Test: October 2, Ahmedabad
2nd Test: October 10, Kolkata.
South Africa Tour of India -
1st Test: November 18, New Delhi
2nd Test: November 26, Guwahati
1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi
2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur
3rd ODI: December 6, Vizag
1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack
2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh
3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala
4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow
5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad