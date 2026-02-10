BCCI bars players from staying with families during T20 World Cup, sticks to previously decided policy: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred players from staying with their families during the T20 World Cup. The Indian board decided to stick to the policy, which came into effect after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to a report in the Indian Express, the current team management reached out to the BCCI for clarity, only to be shot down. According to the official policy, players are currently allowed to have their families with them for a maximum of 14 days, provided the away tour lasts more than 45 days. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates. (PTI)

The T20 World Cup got underway on February 7, and India won its opening match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after Suryakumar Yadav stepped up with the bat. The team would play three group-stage matches in India, with one game in Colombo against Pakistan on February 15. The defending champions played several bilateral series before the World Cup, and families were not allowed to stay with the team.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami turns all-rounder, makes Test case with blazing Ranji quarter-final fifty under BCCI selector’s watch “The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to,” a BCCI source confirmed, according to the Indian Express.

The report further confirmed that the team would be travelling on a private charter throughout the tournament. The players have their personal chefs with them, but have booked them at the nearest hotel possible, where they can cook the food and send it over.

The BGT loss changed it all Ever since the onset of COVID-19, Indian players were allowed to have their families stay with them throughout an away tour. However, the loss against Australia changed everything after the support staff revealed that some players were not available for internal meetings and planning sessions because they chose to stay with their partners or kids.

This led the BCCI to go back to the drawing board, and in January 2025, it was announced that players wouldn't be allowed to have families stay with them for more than 14 days if a tour lasted 45 days or more.

The loss against Australia also led the BCCI to make it mandatory for centrally contracted players to turn out in domestic cricket if they want to remain in the selection fray for the national team.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will next face Namibia on Thursday, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Following this match, the defending champs will travel to Colombo for the high-octane clash against Pakistan.