BCCI denies VVS Laxman talks, reaffirms faith in Gambhir despite South Africa setback: 'Factually incorrect, baseless'

Almost a month after the humiliating 0–2 whitewash against South Africa, India’s second home whitewash in the last 12 months, a media report claimed that the BCCI had “informally approached” former India batter VVS Laxman to take over as the head coach of the red-ball team. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rubbished the speculation on Sunday, firmly reiterating the board’s backing of Gautam Gambhir. Gautam Gambhir was appointed as India head coach in July 2024(PTI)

Laxman has long been on the BCCI’s radar for the head coach’s role. When Rahul Dravid’s tenure was coming to an end last year, and with Gambhir emerging as the sole strong contender, the former India No.3 was reportedly sounded out. However, as mentioned in the PTI report, Laxman declined the offer, maintaining that he was content in his current role as Head of Cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the ANI, Saikia has now categorically dismissed any suggestion of a change in leadership.

He said: "This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news."

When Gautam Gambhir was asked to weigh in on his future as India’s head coach last month, amid growing calls for his removal, he was quick to point to his achievements in white-ball cricket. Under his tenure, India won the Champions Trophy in the ODI format and lifted the men’s T20 Asia Cup in September.

Those successes have not gone unnoticed. However, a PTI report revealed that the BCCI remains concerned about India’s prospects in the red-ball format, with the team currently placed sixth in the World Test Championship 2025–27 points table, with nine matches still to play.

The report further stated that although Gambhir’s contract runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, there is a strong possibility it could be revisited if India fail to meet expectations at the upcoming T20 World Cup. It added that the BCCI traditionally takes a wait-and-watch approach when it comes to major policy decisions. A look at the calendar also works in the board’s favour. After the T20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League will occupy the next two months, giving the decision-makers ample breathing space.

Those who have the final say in the BCCI will have sufficient time to take an informed call on whether to opt for split coaching or continue with a single coach across formats, after assessing India’s performance at the global event.